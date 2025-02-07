Middletown’s New Middle-High School Project on Track for Spring Groundbreaking

The highly anticipated new middle-high school at 1225 Aquidneck Ave. is set to break ground this spring, with designs for the state-of-the-art facility nearing completion.

At Monday’s Town Council meeting, Town Administrator Shawn J. Brown confirmed that construction work could go out for bid as early as next month. Brown highlighted a $1 million gap between the architect’s plans and builder’s estimates, noting that the discrepancy is manageable and can be addressed by further refining the plans.

“We’re committed to delivering a building that our students, staff, and community can be proud of, and we’re confident that we will stay on schedule and within budget,” Brown said. He praised the efforts of the School Building Committee, calling them a model for how such projects should be handled.

The new school, part of a $190 million project, is being funded through a combination of local, state, and federal resources. The Rhode Island Department of Education has already confirmed funding of approximately $164 million, significantly reducing the financial burden on Middletown taxpayers.

Brown also provided an update on plans to repurpose the existing high school on Valley Road into a Grades 2-5 learning center, stating that this portion of the project is “on time and on budget.”

Approvals from local, state, and federal agencies are progressing smoothly, with the Planning Board set to review the project later this month. The state Department of Environmental Management and Rhode Island Department of Transportation are expected to finalize their findings soon. The Federal Aviation Administration has also signed off on the project, confirming that no special exemptions are needed due to the proximity to Newport State Airpark.

“We’re getting close, and it’s exciting to see everything coming together,” Brown said. “Groundbreaking is just around the corner.”

The groundbreaking for the new school is slated for March or April, though a firm date has yet to be set.

