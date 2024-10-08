Middletown Announces 99-Year Lease for “Middletown Center,” A Public-Private Partnership Set to Transform West Main Road

Middletown officials revealed Monday night a landmark 99-year lease deal for the development of “Middletown Center,” a mixed-use project that will transform 15 underutilized acres at 600-740 West Main Road. The public-private partnership with local developers Chris Bicho, James Karam, and Rocky Kempenaar is projected to generate over $1 million annually for the town.

The agreement, announced by the Middletown Town Council, marks a significant milestone for the community. The planned development will include residential, office, retail, and recreational spaces, offering much-needed housing, including up to 15 affordable units, job creation, and enhanced public amenities like playgrounds and recreational areas.

Town Council President Paul Rodrigues expressed his enthusiasm for the project’s progress. “This is good news for the town,” Rodrigues said. “It addresses a major issue—affordable housing—while also bringing in critical revenue for education, road repairs, and other town needs.”

Council Vice President Thomas Welch III highlighted the lease deal as part of a series of accomplishments for Middletown, referencing other recent developments like the new middle-high school, public library, and improvements to the town’s financial structure.

The proposed Middletown Center site spans a stretch of West Main Road, previously home to the Navy Lodge, Middletown Public Library, and the former Kennedy School, among other unused facilities. While much of the land has been dormant for years, town officials said the new development will breathe life into the area.

Though construction timelines have not yet been finalized, the project still requires permits from the Planning and Zoning boards, with reviews expected to begin in the coming weeks. Town leaders have assured the public that the complex nature of the deal, including the recreation and open-space requirements tied to the site’s historical agreements, has been carefully considered.

“There’s an unbelievable level of complexity with an agreement of this nature,” said Town Administrator Shawn J. Brown. “But this is a transformative project for Middletown, and we’re excited about the future.”

As the town looks to the next steps, officials acknowledged the importance of community input and the role of the Middletown Center Citizens Advisory Committee, which has helped shape the project’s vision.

While the project is still in its early stages, town leaders remain optimistic about the potential for “Middletown Center” to address key needs in the community, particularly in creating new revenue streams and opportunities for residents.

