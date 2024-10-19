End of an Era: Middletown’s Simmons Farm to Close After 25 Years

With heavy hearts, Karla and Brian of Simmons Farm have announced that their long-running farming journey will come to an end on December 1, marking the close of a beloved chapter in the Island’s community. After more than 25 years of hard work, dedication, and cherished memories, the couple has made the difficult decision to cease operations and step away from their role at Simmons Farm.

“It was our greatest honor to share in your lives,” the couple shared in an emotional statement, reflecting on the deep connections they built with the community over the years. From growing local food to hosting goat yoga, birthday celebrations, family reunions, and quiet moments of peace on goat hikes, Simmons Farm became a cherished space for so many. The farm also hosted cheese-making classes and petting zoos, bringing families together and enriching lives in unique and lasting ways.

For sunset lovers, goat enthusiasts, and all who found solace at Simmons, Karla and Brian expressed their gratitude for the joy the farm has brought to so many. “You’ll never know how much it has meant to us to be there with you and you being there for us,” they said.

However, the path of farming is not without its challenges. Despite their unyielding dedication, the couple faced a series of financial, environmental, and family difficulties. Ultimately, it was the disruption from extended family that brought them to this heartbreaking decision. In a devastating blow, they were served with a termination of tenancy, requiring them to vacate the farm by December 31, 2024.

“In 25 years, Karla and I put every cent we made back into the farm, rarely taking pay or days off. We did our best to accommodate family members and what they wanted to see done on the farm, but the finances are hard and have created major issues,” Brian said. “I love this farm like I couldn’t explain. I grew up here and raised my children here, but it’s not a very pleasant place to be anymore,”

“We weren’t looking for an easy life, we were looking for a good life, and we lived it well as a farm family for over 25 years,” Karla and Brian shared, underscoring the depth of their love for the farm and their work. While the end of their farming journey is near, their love and gratitude for the community that supported them remain strong.

As the farm prepares to close its doors, Karla and Brian extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who made Simmons Farm a part of their lives, promising they will still be a part of the beautiful community they hold dear.

“We love you and will certainly be seeing you around,” Karla concluded.

