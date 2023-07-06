Irish Polo Team to Lead Pony Parade in Newport on Eve of Match

Newport Polo is excited to announce the arrival of the Irish Polo Team in a Pony Parade on America’s Cup Boulevard from 6-6:30pm on Friday, July 7, 2023 on the Newport harbor front.

The column of 8 polo ponies will be led by the Irish Polo Team, with returning captain Siobhan Herbst and teammates Ian Megahey, Michael Connolly and Nick Murphy, along with their rivals, the USA Polo Team, who will face off on Saturday July 8 at 5pm in the Newport International Polo Series.

The parade of horses and riders will make their way from Newport’s Gateway Center to Bannister’s Wharf, ending at Clarke Cooke House where the teams will Meet & Greet supporters who are warmly invited to welcome the teams with a cocktail reception inside the venerable establishment at its Midway bar from 6:30-8:30pm by RSVP at https://bit.ly/IrishMeetGreet. Capacity limited.

Perennial favorites, the Irish Polo Team has the longest running span of appearances in the Polo Series from among 37 nations, with 30 visits in its 32 year history, interrupted only by the pandemic. The first 15 years were captained by Herbst’s father Michael, who has passed the torch to the next generation of players.

The polo grounds are located minutes from downtown Newport at historic Glen Farm, 250 Linden Lane, Portsmouth RI. Tickets and reservations to the polo match and associated events are available online at www.nptpolo.com.

Team Ireland was the first international team to compete in the Newport International Polo Series in its inaugural season in 1992.. As friendly as the two rivals are, Team USA is aiming to vindicate the battle last summer when they lost to Ireland 11-10 in a heartbreaker that awarded Ireland their 13 victory in the Newport International Polo Series.

“We are thrilled for the return of our rivals from Ireland. They are masterful players with excellent horsemanship and technical skill, so we welcome the challenge that we know they will bring on gameday. Team USA and all the fans of the Irish Polo team are really looking forward to their return, and this special itinerary planned for the occasion,” comments Dan Keating, International Polo Series founder and President.

The polo action will begin on Saturday at 5 pm (Gates at 1 pm). Seating is available in advance at www.NPTPolo.com, and Lawn seats and standby options are available at game time at the entry gates. TD Bank cardholders can get 5% off polo admission upon entry.

The match on July 8 will be the 6th in a series of 18 matches this season.

During the USA vs. Ireland polo match, the Stella Artois Best in Show Contest will award prizes to those whose polo party is decorated in the theme of the day – Green, white, and orange to honor our Celtic friends. The decorative picnic tradition has earned Newport Polo the title of Best Tailgating in New England from Yankee Magazine. A weekly Door Prize Drawing will award a special gift from Veuve Clicquot to a very lucky spectator who will also be entered to win the Turkish Airlines Grand Prize Drawing, which includes 2 round trip business class tickets to anywhere in the world on Turkish Airlines.

The Polo Series will continue every Saturday through September with the 2023 roster of international challengers, including Ukraine, Spain, Ireland, Italy, Sweden, Jamaica, England, and South Africa, as well as US city rivals, Boston, Pittsburgh, Palm Beach, New York, and championship matches of major Northeast tournaments, A1 Roofing Independence Cup, Governor’s Cup by Charles Schwab, and BMW Newport Pro-Am among the 18 featured matches this season.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

