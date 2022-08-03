Iron Workers Union Endorses Governor Dan McKee

Iron Workers Local 37 on Tuesday announced its endorsement of Governor Dan McKee for a full term. Local 37 represents over 500 iron workers across Rhode Island who are responsible for iconic projects including the Newport Bridge, the Mt. Hope Bridge, the Providence Place Mall, and the nation’s first offshore wind farm off of Block Island.

“From the Providence skyline to the coast, Local 37 members have brought us some of Rhode Island’s most iconic structures. I’m honored to have their support as we, together, continue to build a better future for Rhode Island,” said Governor Dan McKee. “I will continue to be focused on investing in infrastructure, in school construction, and in public projects that not only create good-paying union jobs, but also boost our economy and make Rhode Island a more attractive place to live, work and raise a family. Our communities deserve these investments, and our workers need these jobs.”

“Governor McKee has proven that he can deliver for working people and is committed to investing in the future of the Rhode Island economy in a way that benefits everyone in our state,” said David Langlais, Business Manager of Local 37. “Most recently, Governor McKee set himself apart in this race by demonstrating strong leadership in advancing the Tidewater Landing project. This development – like so many of the projects the Governor has been instrumental in moving forward – is important for iron worker families and it will be an economic driver for our state for years to come. We’re proud to support Governor McKee in his campaign for a full term.”

Iron Workers Local 37 joins labor organizations Rhode Island AFL-CIO, NEA Rhode Island, Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council, Laborers’ District Council, IBEW Locals 99 and 2323, Painters District Council 11, Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 51, United Nurses and Allied Professionals, Rhode Island State Association of Fire Fighters, as well as the Rhode Island Democratic Party, the Democratic Governors Association, and the Cumberland, East Providence, Johnston, North Providence, Pawtucket, Providence, and Westerly Democratic committees in endorsing Governor Dan McKee’s campaign for a full term.

