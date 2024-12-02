It’s Official: Charles M. Holder, Jr., Sworn In as Newport’s New Mayor

Newport ushered in a new chapter of civic leadership on Sunday as Charles M. Holder, Jr. was unanimously elected mayor during an inaugural ceremony held at the Community College of Rhode Island.

The event brought together residents and officials to celebrate the swearing-in of the Newport City Council and School Committee. Holder, a lifelong Newporter, was joined by Lynn Underwood Ceglie, who will serve as vice-chair of the council.

“I’m honored and proud to serve this great city in the capacity as Councilor Chair,” Mayor Holder said in his first remarks after taking office. “My goal is to work tirelessly along side the current council and administration and continue to make Newport the most desirable place to live.”

On the School Committee side, James Dring assumed the role of chairman, while Rebecca Bolan was elected vice-chair. Both emphasized their commitment to advancing the city’s educational initiatives.

The ceremony also included key appointments to Newport’s legal and judicial offices. Chris Behan was named city solicitor, with Gerard Galvin and Susan Perkins appointed as assistant solicitors for civil litigation and law enforcement, respectively. Greg Fater was confirmed as Probate Court Judge, and J. Russell Jackson will serve as Municipal Court Judge.

Presiding over the official proceedings was the Honorable Joseph T. Houlihan, Associate Judge of the Rhode Island District Court, who administered the oaths of office.

The inauguration marked a moment of unity and optimism for Newport, with officials pledging collaboration to address pressing local issues, from housing and tourism to education and infrastructure.

With Sunday’s ceremony complete, Newport’s leaders now turn their attention to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, promising a commitment to transparency, innovation, and service for all residents.

