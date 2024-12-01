Sailing into the Christmas Season: Highlights from the 2024 Illuminated Boat Parade

Perrotti Park was packed, and Bowen’s and Bannister’s Wharves were bustling with people excited to watch the Newport Illuminated Boat Parade on November 29. Vessels of all shapes and sizes lined up south of the Goat Island Causeway before making two loops around Newport Harbor. It was cold but the sea was calm and the wind was low… a perfect evening for a winter parade!

Aboard the Amazing Grace, Matt Gineo got the crowds pumped as he passed by. “Merry Christmas Newport Yacht Club! Happy Hannukah Newport Harbor Hotel!”

Approaching the Lobster Bar Matt asked “have you been naughty or nice Lobster Bar?” a resounding cheer went out to indicate the crowd skewed toward the naughty side!

Since his passing in 2020, former harbormaster Tim Mills is remembered when the Tim Mills Team Spirit award is presented. It is given to the boat that best embodies the spirit of community and camaraderie. This year it went to Northeast powerboat.

Also winning awards were:

· Shanty Three for best decorated sailboat;

· Vaccaro – best decorated recreational powerboat.

· Coastal Queen for best decorated commercial boat;

· Cavu won the best decorated fishing boat division.

