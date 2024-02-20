Killer Mike Joins 2024 Newport Folk Festival Lineup

In a huge announcement on Tuesday, the Newport Folk Festival announced that Killer Mike, the acclaimed rapper and activist, is set to grace their stage on Saturday, July 27th as part of their stellar 2024 lineup.

Known for his powerful and socially conscious lyrics, Killer Mike has become a prominent figure in the music industry, seamlessly blending elements of hip-hop with a profound commentary on social issues. His inclusion in the Newport Folk Festival lineup signals a bold move by the organizers to diversify the musical offerings and cater to a wider audience.

Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, gained widespread recognition for his work as one-half of the rap duo Run the Jewels, alongside El-P. Beyond his musical prowess, he has emerged as a passionate advocate for social justice, addressing topics ranging from police brutality to economic inequality.

Festival-goers can anticipate an electrifying performance from Killer Mike, whose dynamic stage presence and thought-provoking lyrics are sure to resonate with a diverse audience. The Newport Folk Festival has a storied history of bringing together a wide array of musical genres, fostering an inclusive environment that celebrates the rich musical tapestry..

Tickets for the 2024 Newport Folk Festival are sold out.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

