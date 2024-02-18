Obituary: Van Manion (2000-2024)

Van Manion of Aquidneck Island passed away Sunday, February 12, 2024 in Middletown, RI.

Born January 21, 2000, Van was 24 years old.

A musician and creator, Van was passionate about his own brand of unique studio music. Known by his pseudonym – ‘Big Kitty The Don’ and often referred to as ‘Kitty’ His burgeoning catalogue included solo and collaborative efforts with artists from different backgrounds throughout the country.

Van was known for his kindness, sense of humor and unique sense of style.

He was also active in – and expressed himself through – the bicycling, skateboarding, and surfing communities on both the east and west coast.

Van is survived by an extensive family from Vermont, Pennsylvania, California, New York, and his birthplace in Rhode Island. His siblings-Gavin and Keely, mother Maya and father Mac invite his friends and well wishers to remember him by raising awareness and embracing self care and prevention.

There will be a celebration of his life on March 2nd, 11:00 a.m. at Innovate Newport, 513 Broadway, Newport, R.I. Followed by a paddle out at Second Beach, Surfer’s End.

