Learn How to Run for Office: Newport Canvassing Office Holds June Info Sessions

Are you considering a run for office? The City of Newport’s Canvassing Office is offering a series of informational sessions designed to guide prospective candidates through the process of entering the political arena this November.

These sessions will provide comprehensive insights for aspiring candidates on how to declare and run for various positions, including Newport’s non-partisan City Council, School Committee, and the General Assembly.

Key topics to be covered include:

How and When to Declare Your Candidacy: Learn the timeline and necessary steps to officially declare your intent to run.

Learn the timeline and necessary steps to officially declare your intent to run. Nomination Papers: Understand the process of collection, validation, certification, and challenges associated with nomination papers.

Understand the process of collection, validation, certification, and challenges associated with nomination papers. District Committees and Endorsements: Gain insights into the role of district committees and how to secure endorsements.

Gain insights into the role of district committees and how to secure endorsements. Withdrawing Candidacy: Explore the protocols for withdrawing your candidacy if needed.

Explore the protocols for withdrawing your candidacy if needed. Partisan Primaries: Get an overview of the partisan primary process.

Get an overview of the partisan primary process. Publicly Available Information: Learn how to access voter lists, street files, maps, and other publicly available resources.

Learn how to access voter lists, street files, maps, and other publicly available resources. Ballot Placement Lottery: Understand how ballot placement is determined.

Understand how ballot placement is determined. Voter Outreach: Discover effective strategies for reaching out to voters.

The sessions are scheduled for June 5th, 6th, 17th, and 20th, all beginning at 5 p.m. in the Second Floor Conference Room at Newport City Hall.

For additional information, potential candidates can contact Hugh Moren in the Newport Canvassing Office at hmoren@cityofnewport.com or (401) 845-5384. Further details can also be found on the RI Secretary of State website at https://vote.sos.ri.gov.

Whether you are considering a run for local office or a higher position, these sessions are a valuable resource to help you navigate the electoral process and make informed decisions about your candidacy. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn and prepare for a successful campaign!

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

