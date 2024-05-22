Pell Center’s “Story in the Public Square” Wins Two Telly Awards

For the eighth time in seven years, the Pell Center at Salve Regina University has been honored with two Telly Awards for its show “Story in the Public Square.” In the 45th-Annual Telly Awards, the show won bronze in the History category for its episode with historian Jeffery Veidlinger on Inter-War Pogroms and another bronze in the Entertainment category for its episode with renowned film critic Pete Hammond, who forecasted the 2023 Academy Awards.

In an episode originally broadcast in February 2023, acclaimed historian and award-winning author Jeffery Veidlinger explored the evolution of anti-Semitism throughout Europe in the years after World War I. Veidlinger highlighted how targeted violence during this period sowed the seeds for the Holocaust that would occur two decades later. Veidlinger, a Joseph Brodsky Collegiate Professor of History and Judaic Studies at the University of Michigan, is noted for his extensive research and publications on Jewish history.

The other winning episode featured Pete Hammond, the chief film critic for Deadline Hollywood, who discussed the 2023 Academy Award nominees. Hammond emphasized how the nominees reflected the pressing issues Americans faced during a year marked by pandemic disease, social unrest, and intense political battles. He also noted the significant shift in how audiences consumed films, with many cinematic releases being streamed directly to homes due to the pandemic.

The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and are judged by industry leaders from various sectors, including video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies. This year’s winners include prominent names like Adobe, Calvin Klein, ESPN, LinkedIn, Mother Jones, MTV Entertainment Studios, NASA, the LA Clippers (NBA), PlayStation Studios, Sawhorse Productions, and TelevisaUnivision.

“Each year, the Telly Awards celebrate the best in video production,” said Jim Ludes, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Salve Regina University and co-host and co-executive producer of the show. “We’re humbled to be recognized by the Telly Awards and grateful for the recognition it offers to our guests and the great crew who make the show possible.”

Co-host and co-executive producer G. Wayne Miller echoed Ludes’ sentiment. “This is a testament to our fabulous crew, staff, guests, and our audiences, who have supported the show from the start – even during the pandemic, when for two years we produced from our homes,” said Miller. “Thank you, thank you, all!”

“The caliber of the work this season truly has reflected the theme of going beyond the frame,” said Telly Awards Managing Director Amanda Needham. “Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world’s most pressing issues.”

This year marked a record-breaking number of entries for the Telly Awards, with nearly 13,000 submissions from across the globe. Winners were chosen by The Telly Awards Judging Council, which includes notable members such as Nathalie Van Sasse Van Ysselt, VP of Design and Creative Services at MSG Sphere Studios; Barry Christie, Global Creative Lead at Meta Creative Shop; Farihah Zaman, Director and member of Brown Girl Doc Mafia; Aiden Darné, VP and Global Studio Lead at Shutterstock; and Malinda Wink, Executive Director at Minderoo Pictures. The full list of the 45th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.

