Legislation that licenses three-wheeled motorcycles through the DMV becomes law

Gov. Dan McKee has signed legislation (2021-S 0442Aaa, 2021-H 5380A) introduced by Sen. Frank Lombardo and Rep. Julie A. Casimiro that includes three-wheeled motorcycles under the licensing requirements of the RI Division of Motor Vehicles (RIDMV).

“Currently, those who wish to drive three-wheeled motorcycles are forced to either get a full motorcycle license or they go to Massachusetts in order to attain a special intermediate license to operate these vehicles. Frankly that makes no sense, and this bill brings that process back to Rhode Island where it belongs. It will ensure that only licensed drivers are on our roads while also allowing recreational riders more flexibility in riding their vehicles legally,” said Senator Lombardo (D-Dist. 25, Johnston).

“This is a good bill which finally makes it easier for three-wheeled motorcycle drivers to obtain their Rhode Island motorcycle licenses and drive their bikes legally. The legislation will especially help our disabled and veteran riders who prefer to use three-wheeled vehicles rather than traditional motor cycles,” said Representative Casimiro (D-Dist. 31, North Kingstown, Exeter).

The legislation states that in order to drive a three-wheeled motorcycle on any public highway in the state, the driver must first obtain a special motorcycle license from the RI DMV. Three-wheeled motorcycles with a maximum speed of 30 miles per hour or less would be exempt.

The course of instruction necessary to obtain this license will provide students with a minimum of 16.5 hours of combined classroom instruction, and on the range motorcycle training for a beginner rider course, and a minimum of five hours for a licensed rider course.

All applicants must pass a written, vision, road sign and road test, unless exempted, in order to be granted a license.

The bill does not apply to the operation of recreational vehicles, including all classes of all-terrain vehicles, nor does the bill authorize their registration by the RIDMV.

The legislation does not allow ATV’s or other similar vehicles to be operated on public roadways legally.

