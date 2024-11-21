Nantucket Shingle-Style Retreat in Narragansett Hits the Market for $3.4 Million

365 Boston Neck Road | Narragansett, RI | 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 7,213 sq ft | offered by Sue Coughlin of Lila Delman Compass for $3,400,000.

In the heart of Rhode Island’s coastal charm lies a property that perfectly blends timeless elegance with the serene beauty of Narragansett. This expansive Nantucket shingle-style home, set on nearly three private acres of lush, verdant grounds, offers a rare opportunity to create a legacy retreat just moments from the Narragansett Pier. With water views from the upper levels, over 7,000 square feet of living space, and a design that invites both relaxation and connection, this home is an ideal setting for year-round family gatherings.

The home’s oversized rooms radiate a warm, welcoming charm while offering endless flexibility. Whether you’re entertaining friends in the spacious living areas or retreating to one of five bedrooms for a moment of solitude, this residence promises comfort and tranquility. Four full bathrooms and an additional half bath ensure that every guest’s needs are met with ease, while a generously proportioned laundry room, walk-in pantry, and mudroom cater to the demands of a bustling household.

A Seamless Blend of Indoor and Outdoor Living

Outdoor spaces are designed to embrace the coastal lifestyle. A backyard deck and an expansive second-floor balcony provide idyllic spots to soak in the sea breeze, while a sunroom and a screened-in porch offer a harmonious connection to nature in any season. The architectural allure extends to the home’s carport, featuring a vaulted cedar ceiling that exudes luxury and craftsmanship.

For those seeking additional flexibility, the three-car garage boasts living space above—a blank canvas awaiting transformation into a guest suite, home office, or studio. Whether you’re accommodating extended family or pursuing a creative endeavor, this space holds endless possibilities.

The Opportunity to Personalize

This home is more than just a residence; it’s a canvas. Whether you choose to embrace the existing layout or reimagine it to suit your unique vision, this property offers the space and potential to craft a one-of-a-kind sanctuary. With its proximity to the Narragansett Pier and its secluded setting, it’s an invitation to enjoy the best of both worlds: coastal vibrancy and peaceful privacy.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of Narragansett’s most desirable real estate. Embrace the chance to make this exquisite property your own—a timeless haven for generations to come.

