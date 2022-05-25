Letter: Expand your family’s horizons by hosting an exchange student!

To the Editor:

Konnichiwa! こんにちは。 An exciting opportunity is launching this summer in Newport County! Gyroscorp America LLC is looking for families to host Japanese students, ages 15-18, for a two-week exchange program. If you have a spare bedroom, a welcoming attitude, and the desire to make a positive impact on a young person’s life, then you should consider hosting an ALEX student. ALEX, short for American Life Experience, is a program based out of Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan, that seeks to enhance the English language skills of Japanese students.

During their two week stay, ALEX students will volunteer at a local non-profit organization (NPO) during the week. Our six NPO partners are: Aquidneck Community Table, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, Edward King House Senior Center, FabNewport, Fort Adams Trust, and Lucy’s Hearth. We ask that host families take their student on a day trip to Boston over the weekend, and share with them some of Newport’s tourist sites.

The impact you’ll have as a host is life-changing for your student, while also enriching your family’s own cultural awareness and global understanding. It is a short-term commitment that can lead to a lifelong intercultural relationship stretching across the globe. It builds on the historic connection shared between Newport and Japan.

Two-week sessions begin July 17th, and are ongoing throughout the summer months.

To learn more, please visit our website: wwww.alexprogram.com

Arigatou Gozaimasu! ありがとうございます。

Helen Sowinski

Program Coordinator, Gyroscorp America LLC

ALEX Program

