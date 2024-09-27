Letter to the Editor: Why Newport Needs Ian Martins, a Fresh Local Voice for City Council At-large

Dear Editor:

My name is Caleb Chafee, and I have the privilege of serving as the campaign manager for Ian Martins in his run for Newport City Council At-Large. As a proud Rhode Islander with a family history of public service, I believe deeply in the value of local leadership. Rhode Island faces challenges to its infrastructure and prosperity, and I am convinced that the best way to address them is by starting at the local level.

When Ian first approached me last fall about running, I was struck by his commitment and vision for Newport. It’s rare to see young people stepping up for leadership roles, and Ian’s desire to make a difference was clear from the start. Although I knew the odds were tough—he’s a first-time candidate facing four strong incumbents with no open seats—I believed in him. And over time, so did our community.

As we gathered signatures throughout Newport, I saw firsthand how deep Ian’s connections are. From teachers and coaches to friends and neighbors, almost everyone we spoke with knew Ian, his store, the Harvest Market, or someone in his family. His deep roots and passion for Newport is undeniable, and it’s matched by his ideas for its future.

Ian envisions a Newport that modernizes public transportation, invests in local residents, and provides adequate education and healthy school meals to ensure the next generation inherits a thriving community. He’s committed to ensuring Newport’s growth benefits the people who live and work here, rather than out-of-town developers. His focus on our community’s long-term prosperity is why I agreed to join his campaign.

With less than 40 days until the election, Ian has gone from underdog to serious contender. I encourage all voters to consider Ian Martins on November 5th. Come meet Ian in person at his fundraiser on October 10th at the Mariner Gallery on Spring Street, or at one of our upcoming Meet and Greet events in the Harvest parking lot. Details can be found at MartinsforNewport.com. We look forward to seeing you there.

Sincerely,

Caleb Chafee

Campaign Manager for Ian Martins

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

