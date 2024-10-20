Salve Regina University to Present Beloved Musical “Meet Me in St. Louis” October 24-27

Salve Regina University’s Department of Music, Theatre and Dance is set to open its fall production of the classic musical Meet Me in St. Louis, with performances scheduled for Thursday, October 24th and Friday, October 25th at 7 p.m., as well as matinees on Saturday, October 26th and Sunday, October 27th at 2 p.m. at the Casino Theatre.

The production is based on the 1944 MGM film of the same name, which chronicles the Smith family’s life in the months leading up to the 1904 World’s Fair. Audiences will be treated to timeless scenes by playwright Hugh Wheeler and iconic songs composed by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane, including classics like “The Trolley Song” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Notably, all performers in the show are Salve Regina students, and students are involved in every aspect of the production, from lighting and sound to set design and costumes.

Guest director and choreographer Ali Angelone, a Bristol resident, aims to capture the warmth and closeness of a community bound together by family and shared traditions. “It’s something we all need right now,” Angelone said. Her vision for the production evokes the joy of small-town events and holiday gatherings, a theme reflected in the show’s key moments, such as the family celebrations of Halloween, Christmas, and the World’s Fair. “I grew up going to the Fourth of July Parade every year and now bring my children. This is what I’d like audiences to feel,” she said. “The sense of community and family that special events in a town can create.”

To give Newport a taste of what’s to come, Salve Regina has partnered with the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) to offer an unusual preview of the musical. From October 20th to 23rd, passengers on Newport’s Route 67 trolley, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., will be treated to a sneak peek of the production’s famous “Trolley Song.” To further immerse theatergoers in the experience, the same trolley route can take them directly to the International Tennis Hall of Fame, just steps away from the Casino Theatre.

Tickets Now Available

Tickets for Meet Me in St. Louis are on sale now and are available to the general public. Families are encouraged to attend, with pricing set at $20 for adults, $18 for Salve Regina faculty, staff, and seniors, and $15 for children 12 and under. Salve Regina students can attend for free with a student ID.

