Gregory Arakelian of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s Brokers $3.9M Sale of 3 Iconic Rhode Island Properties

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty has announced the $3.9 million sale of three landmark Rhode Island properties that long housed Lila Delman Real Estate offices: 3 Memorial Blvd. in Newport, 369 South Main Street in Providence, and 19 Narragansett Ave. in Jamestown.

The buyer, Sand Point Companies, was represented by Gregory Arakelian of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s, while the sellers, Pam Delman and John Hodnett, were represented by Hodnett of Lila Delman Compass.

“These Lila Delman office buildings, with their historical provenance and aesthetic beauty, have become recognized Rhode Island landmarks,” Arakelian said. “Opportunities to own and operate heirloom-quality, historic properties like these are rare.”

“Our offices represented an important part of our company’s history, and while the buildings change hands, our commitment to serving Rhode Island’s communities remains as strong as ever,” said John Hodnett of Lila Delman Compass.

The Newport property, known as the Travers House, was designed by George Champlin Mason in 1879 and received the Doris Duke Historic Preservation Award for integrating a contemporary business into a restored historic home. The Providence office, located in the 18th-century Earle Warehouse, earned the 2016 Rhody Award and stands as one of the city’s oldest masonry structures. In Jamestown, the office sits in the heart of the seaside village, steps from the harbor, and offers coveted off-street parking.

Together, these properties represent a unique slice of Rhode Island’s architectural and real estate heritage, blending historic preservation with modern business use.

With this transaction, Arakelian adds another high-profile sale to his record, following the $14 million deal for the Wayfinder Newport Hotel, which set a benchmark for commercial real estate in the state.

