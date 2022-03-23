Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. Secretary of State, dies at age 84

Madeleine Albright, the first female secretary of state in US history, has died aged 84.

Albright’s family announced her death in a statement Wednesday.

“She was surrounded by family and friends. We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend,” her family said.

Below is a statement from the family of @Madeleine: pic.twitter.com/C7Xt0EN5c9 — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) March 23, 2022

Albright served as secretary of state under President Clinton for four years.

She’s survived by three daughters and six grandchildren, as well as a brother and sister.

