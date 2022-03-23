PVDFest returns after two-year COVID pause

Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, the City of Providence’s Department of Art, Culture+ Tourism and founding partner FirstWorks will once again host PVDFest, Providence’s free outdoor signature arts festival, June 10-12, 2022.

After an unimaginable two years, artists and performers from around the corner and around the globe will reinvigorate and rebuild Providence’s world-renowned art and culture community and showcase the Creative Capital.

The three days of PVDFest programming will once again culminate on Saturday, June 11 with live music, dance, food, and visual art installations that will transform downtown Providence.

