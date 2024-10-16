Massive Fire Engulfs 9,000 Sq Ft Mansion on Sea Spray Lane in Portsmouth

A sprawling 9,000 square foot mansion on Sea Spray Lane in Portsmouth caught fire Tuesday night just before 8pm, as firefighters from Portsmouth, Middletown, and Newport race to control the inferno. The massive home, which towers over the exclusive neighborhood, appeared to be a total loss, with flames gutting the property in what onlookers are calling a devastating scene.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and so far, there’s no word on any injuries.

The home was under construction and vacant at the time of the fire.

