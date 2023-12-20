McKee Administration Announces the Launch of Phase 1 of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program

Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources, in partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, have announced the commencement of the Phase 1 projects of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program.

The focus of this phase is the installation of electric vehicle DC Fast Chargers (Level 3) charging stations located at the Ashaway Park & Ride and Route 117 Park & Ride in Warwick. These Park & Ride locations will each be equipped with two new electric vehicle DC Fast Chargers (Level 3) capable of charging an electric vehicle up to 80 percent within 20 to 40 minutes.

“As we begin construction on Phase 1 of the NEVI Program, we are taking a crucial step towards a sustainable and connected future for Rhode Island,” said Governor Dan McKee. “We are empowering our residents to adopt cleaner transportation alternatives and bolstering our state’s role in the national effort to decrease carbon emissions and meeting our Act on Climate requirements.”

“Congratulations to Rhode Island for their Phase 1 NEVI Program selections, culminating months of diligent work,” said Gabe Klein, Executive Director of the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation. “Rhode Island is paving the way, aiming to build out the state’s designated electric vehicle (EV) charging corridors with convenient, reliable EV charging stations every 50 miles in this first funding round. Rhode Island, by selecting NEVI station locations at two Park & Rides, is carefully considering how NEVI Program funds can allow everyone to ride and drive electric.”

“In Rhode Island and across the country, President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is building a national network of EV charging stations that is convenient, affordable, reliable and Made in America, and will ensure a seamless experience for drivers when they’re charging up,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “With federal investments made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Rhode Island is taking a critical step forward as States across our nation begin deploying EV chargers for the communities they serve.”

“With the completion of Phase 1 of the NEVI Program over the next few months, we are thrilled to see the new charging stations completing Rhode Island’s Alternative Fuel Corridor and allowing the Office of Energy Resources in collaboration with DOT and DEM to advance to Phase 2 of the NEVI Program in 2024,” said Acting State Energy Commissioner Chris Kearns. “We are not only enhancing the state’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure but also contributing to the realization of a fully connected Alternative Fuel Corridor.”

“This is another positive step forward as Rhode Island fulfills its obligations under the initial phase of the NEVI program, building on our 2020 pilot program when we first installed EV chargers at two of our Park & Ride lots,” said RIDOT Director Peter Alviti, Jr. “The expanded charging capabilities will further ease range anxiety and other concerns the public may have in switching to EV vehicles.”

“The transportation sector is a primary driver of climate change and is responsible for thirtyeight percent of Rhode Island’s greenhouse gas emissions,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “Expanding Rhode Island’s charging infrastructure through Phase 1 of the NEVI Program helps support EV drivers who use the important Route 95 corridor. This will improve the quality of the air that our residents breathe every day by reducing harmful tail-pipe pollutants and contribute to achieving the Act on Climate mandates. We look forward to the next project phase where we can add additional chargers throughout the state.”

The completion of the Park and Ride locations at Ashaway and Route 117 will finalize Rhode Island’s Alternative Fuel Corridor (AFC) and significantly expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the state while enhancing national interstate connectivity. Rhode Island will be one of the first states in the country to complete Phase 1 of the NEVI Program with funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Once completed, Phase 1 will result in a total of eight DC Fast Chargers (Level 3) and six Dual-Port Level 2 charging stations strategically located along the Alternative Fuel Corridor on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

