Newport Police Seek Help Identifying Suspects in Recent Theft

The Newport Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify two individuals suspected of involvement in a recent theft. On Wednesday, law enforcement shared images on social media depicting a man with blonde hair donning a zip-up jacket and another individual with brown hair wearing a gray hoodie.

According to the police, the alleged theft occurred at the Life Is Good store on Thames Street last Friday. No additional details about the incident have been disclosed at this time.

Individuals with any pertinent information are urged to reach out to Detective Bradford Coyle at bcoyle@cityofnewport.com or call 401-845-5755.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

