Half-Price Winter Wonder Days at Roger Williams Park Zoo and Free Day December 27th with Food Donation

January and February bring the perfect weather to New England for visiting the Zoo and seeing animals outside, enjoying nature’s cooler temperatures. Roger Williams Park Zoo is open Thursday-Monday from 10 am to 4 pm with half-price admission from January 1-February 29, 2024.

The Zoo’s snow leopards are happy during the winter months. Snow leopards have adapted to live in colder environments, including their stocky bodies, thick fur, and small and rounded ears, all of which help minimize heat loss. A snow leopard’s large, fur-covered forepaws help the animal travel on rocky surfaces and avoid sinking into the snow.

Red Wolves also acclimate well to colder weather. Zoo guests can often witness these charismatic creatures frolicking in the snow or lounging near heat sources, showcasing their ability to adapt to the changing seasons.

If you have not been to the Zoo in the winter, come and enjoy this season. It is always an adventure at Roger Williams Park Zoo. All tickets must be purchased in advance online at rwpzoo.org.

And, the Zoo will be free on Wednesday, December 27th, but the Zoo family encourages every visitor to share the holiday spirit with the community by bringing non-perishable food items to benefit the Rhode Island Community Food Bank between 10 am – 3 pm. Cardi’s s Furniture & Mattresses is generously donating a truck and staff to help collect all food items and deliver everything to the RI Food Bank.

