Middletown’s Aquidneck Avenue Gets Major $8.9 Million Upgrade

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation has completed a major $8.9 million reconstruction project on Aquidneck Avenue, a key commercial corridor in Middletown. RIDOT Director Peter Alviti, Jr. and Middletown Town Administrator Shawn Brown, along with other state and local officials, marked the successful completion of the project Tuesday, highlighting the significant improvements to both road safety and infrastructure.

The work, which kicked off earlier this construction season, focused on rebuilding the deteriorated road base and implementing critical safety upgrades for pedestrians and cyclists. Aquidneck Avenue, which serves as a vital link for the town’s bustling business community and J.H. Gaudet Middle School, sees approximately 16,100 vehicles daily, making these enhancements crucial for both local residents and visitors.

Congressman Gabe Amo praised the project’s impact, noting that it exemplifies the success of federal and local investments in infrastructure. “Aquidneck Avenue serves as a critical connector for Middletown’s vibrant business community and J.H. Gaudet Middle School,” Amo said. “This project, supported by federal and local investments, will help ensure a safer and more accessible environment for all road users, including pedestrians and cyclists.”

Director Alviti emphasized that the project is part of RIDOT’s broader commitment to revitalizing essential roadways that have long been in need of repairs. “Aquidneck Avenue is a perfect example of our commitment to address important roads for our communities that have not been properly maintained for decades,” Alviti remarked. “Today, we have a solidly rebuilt roadway that will serve the businesses, residents, and visitors who use it for many years to come.”

The project incorporated pavement reclamation, a process in which the road’s base was completely rebuilt to ensure a long-lasting driving surface. Additionally, the RIDOT coordinated with the Newport Water Department to install a new water main along the road, with Newport and Middletown each contributing $267,000 to the effort. By combining the two projects, construction disruptions were minimized for motorists.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Louis P. DiPalma expressed gratitude for the collaboration between federal, state, and local governments, which contributed not only to the roadway improvements but also to critical water infrastructure upgrades. He also honored the late M. Theresa Santos, former Middletown Town Councilor, for her years of advocacy to see the project through to completion.

Pedestrian safety also received a boost, with the installation of new sidewalks on the western side of Aquidneck Avenue and enhanced crossing features near J.H. Gaudet Middle School. Additionally, bike lanes have been added, encouraging alternative forms of transportation and helping reduce vehicle emissions.

As one of the first projects funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, this reconstruction is part of a five-year, $500 million effort to improve pavement throughout Rhode Island. The successful completion of the Aquidneck Avenue project marks a significant milestone in the state’s ongoing efforts to revitalize its infrastructure and enhance road safety for all.

