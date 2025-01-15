Marine Mammal Expert from NUWC Shares Research on Collision Impacts at Global Conference in Australia

Monica DeAngelis, a marine mammal biologist from Portsmouth, Rhode Island, represented the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport at the 25th Biennial Conference on the Biology of Marine Mammals last November. The global gathering, held for the first time in Australia, brought together more than 1,400 attendees from 80 countries to address critical issues in marine mammal science.

The conference, hosted by the Society of Marine Mammalogy from Nov. 11-15, centered on the theme “Culture and Conservation: Fishing for Change.” The agenda highlighted the significant threat posed by marine mammal interactions with fishing gear, featuring roughly 1,000 talks, exhibits, and presentations.

DeAngelis presented findings from a groundbreaking research project titled “Investigating Collisions with Representative Small and Large Marine Mammals Using a Rigid Dynamics Model.” Her work, conducted alongside colleagues at NUWC Division Newport, aims to better understand the physics of vessel or turbine blade collisions with marine mammals such as seals and whales.

“This research I feel so strongly about, and it’s so important,” DeAngelis said, emphasizing the critical role her team’s findings play in shaping future conservation efforts.

Innovative Presentation

Selected from a competitive pool of abstracts, DeAngelis delivered a five-minute video-based presentation instead of the traditional PowerPoint slides. Produced by NUWC’s Graphics Department, the video captivated an audience of about 200 attendees, even during the final session of the day in sweltering 88-degree weather.

The research video featured contributions from NUWC scientists Dr. Emily Guzas, Dr. Irine Chenwi, Eric Warner, and Valentina Rossell Olmos. Among the highlights was a segment showcasing the team’s development of artificial materials mimicking the ribcage of a 25,000-pound fin whale, enabling realistic collision testing. The innovative approach provides physics-based data to enhance existing marine mammal risk models.

The presentation garnered significant interest, with representatives like a researcher from Canada’s Division of Fisheries and Oceans reaching out to explore collaborative opportunities.

The Bigger Picture

DeAngelis highlighted the importance of NUWC’s participation in such conferences. “Networking is a huge part of these events,” she said. “From casual conversations to structured presentations, you’re constantly learning and sharing knowledge.”

In addition to her professional commitments, DeAngelis took the opportunity to explore Australia with her daughter, Bella Barber, a high school senior with a budding interest in science. Together, they toured iconic sites in Sydney and Perth, including the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Bondi Beach, and Rottnest Island, where they encountered native wildlife like kangaroos and quokkas.

Inspiring Future Generations

For Bella, the trip was more than just sightseeing—it was an introduction to the vibrant world of marine mammal research. “She told me that she never would have learned this stuff in school, and that it was such a special trip for her,” DeAngelis said.

As the conference looks ahead to Puerto Rico in 2026, DeAngelis has floated the idea of bringing the event to Newport, Rhode Island. “I said the Navy’s there, and this is a destination location,” she noted. “I think I piqued the interest of a few people.”

Through her work and advocacy, DeAngelis continues to shine a light on marine mammal conservation, fostering collaboration and inspiring the next generation of scientists.

