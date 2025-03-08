Naval War College Celebrates Spring Graduation in Newport

The U.S. Naval War College honored 50 military officers at its in-residence spring graduation ceremony on March 5, held at Naval Station Newport. The graduates, representing the U.S. Navy, Army, and Marine Corps, completed rigorous academic programs designed to prepare them for strategic leadership roles.

Rear Adm. Darryl Walker, NWC president, urged graduates to apply their education as they transition back to operational roles.

“For the last year, you have been a part of this college’s great mission, committed to furthering your education to fight and win our nation’s wars,” Walker said. “Pack your education, experiences, and relationships into your seabag as you move forward.”

David Stone, William E. Odom Professor of Russian Studies, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing leadership responsibility.

“It’s that service to society, to the greater good, that brings with it privilege and respect,” Stone said. “Treat those entrusted to your leadership with dignity and respect.”

Among those recognized were U.S. Navy Cmdr. Brian LaGare and U.S. Army Maj. Austin Schwartz, who received the President’s Honor Graduate award for excellence in academics, civic engagement, and professional service. Additionally, 10 students were honored for outstanding academic performance, with Clausen, Ruisi, and Schwartz ranking in the top five percent of their class.

Graduates will take on key leadership roles worldwide, some commanding ships, squadrons, and units, while others serve on strategic planning staffs. The NWC offers graduate-level programs awarding Joint Professional Military Education credits and degrees in National Security and Strategic Studies.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

