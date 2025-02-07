Naval Station Newport Gears Up for Traffic Spike as Trump Mandates Federal Workers’ Return

Newport drivers, get ready—traffic around Naval Station Newport is expected to get much heavier starting Monday.

With federal employees returning to in-person work under President Trump’s executive orders, drivers should anticipate longer wait times at base entrances. Officials warn of potential delays, especially during peak hours from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

To help keep traffic moving, commuters and visitors are encouraged to have their identification and access credentials ready at security checkpoints.

As the base adjusts to the influx of personnel, surrounding roads may also experience increased congestion. Leaving early could be a smart move for local drivers in the coming weeks.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

