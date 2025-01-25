Hidden Treasures Unearthed: 1924 Time Capsule from Naval Station Newport Revealed

Nearly a century after it was sealed, the secrets of a 1924 time capsule unearthed from beneath the Settlers Stone at Naval Station Newport have finally come to light. The unveiling, hosted at the Newport Public Library on Friday, drew a crowd eager to glimpse relics of the past that bridge Rhode Island’s naval history with American milestones.

The time capsule’s contents were carefully extracted by Collections Specialist Maria Vazquez, who described each artifact with precision as she removed them from the wax-sealed container. Among the treasures:

A blueprint of Naval Station Newport , offering a glimpse into the strategic layout of the base nearly a century ago.

, offering a glimpse into the strategic layout of the base nearly a century ago. Coins and stamps from the 1920s, tangible markers of everyday life during the post-World War I era.

from the 1920s, tangible markers of everyday life during the post-World War I era. Sawdust from a timber of the USS Lawrence, Oliver Hazard Perry’s flagship in the Battle of Lake Erie, tying Newport to a pivotal moment in naval history.

of the USS Lawrence, Oliver Hazard Perry’s flagship in the Battle of Lake Erie, tying Newport to a pivotal moment in naval history. Bulletins from the Newport Historical Society , preserving the stories of the town’s rich maritime legacy.

, preserving the stories of the town’s rich maritime legacy. A fragment of the first commercial airplane servicing the New York-Newport route in 1923, capturing an era of innovation in aviation.

servicing the New York-Newport route in 1923, capturing an era of innovation in aviation. Two historical photographs: one depicting Theodore Roosevelt’s visit to the naval station, and another aerial shot of the base taken from the USS Shenandoah, the United States’ first successful Zeppelin.

The capsule, removed months earlier by the Naval War College Museum, offers a window into the aspirations and achievements of its creators, who sought to preserve a slice of their world for future generations.

“The craftsmanship and care taken to preserve these items is remarkable,” Vazquez noted during the presentation.

The Naval War College Museum intends to carefully document and conserve the artifacts before making them available for public display. For those who can’t wait to explore more of the region’s storied naval history, additional treasures can be found in the U.S. Naval War College Archives, accessible online at usnwcarchives.org.

As Newport reflects on its past, the artifacts serve as a poignant reminder of the enduring legacy of those who lived and served at Naval Station Newport nearly a century ago.

