New law will improve Rhode Island’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure

Legislation to better prepare Rhode Island for the rapid growth of electric vehicles on the state’s roadways has been signed into law.

The legislation (2023-H 5159aa, 2023-S 0988aa), which passed the General Assembly June 16 and was signed into law by Gov. Dan McKee last week, requires that new and expanded parking lots built using any public funds include a certain percentage of electric vehicle charging stations.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, new parking lots and lots that undergo an expansion of 50 percent or more parking spaces using public funds will be required to include electric vehicle charging stations according to the following ratio of parking spaces to minimum charging stations:

6-10 spaces: 1 station.

11-25 spaces: 2 stations.

26-45 spaces: 3 stations.

46-65 spaces: 4 stations.

66-85 spaces: 5 stations.

86-105 spaces: 6 stations.

106-150 spaces: 7 stations.

151-200 spaces: 10 stations.

201 or more spaces: 6 percent of total.

“Drivers will be reluctant to purchase electric vehicles if they are worried about where they’ll be able to charge them,” said Senator Lombardo (D-Dist. 25, Johnston). “This legislation helps address that issue, ensuring wider availability of charging stations and better positioning our state for the coming EV revolution.”

Said Representative McGaw (D-Dist. 71, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton), “Transportation accounts for 40 percent of Rhode Island’s greenhouse gas emissions. It is absolutely imperative that we encourage and enable drivers to shift toward electric vehicles to help slow the rate of climate change and to meet our commitment under the Act on Climate. EV charging stations are a critical resource to support that move. Just as we have requirements for things like runoff controls and safe entrances and exits, we should have requirements for the charging stations that electric vehicles need.”

