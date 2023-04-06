Newport Car Museum Celebrates National Mustang Day

Monday, April 17 is National Mustang Day, when Mustang clubs around the world hit the road to honor the iconic Pony Car. This special day sprang forth in late 2015 to honor Mustang’s 50th anniversary and now, nine years later, it is the largest one-day community Mustang event of the year.

With one of its seven galleries devoted entirely to Ford/Shelby models, the Newport Car Museum has decided to observe National Mustang Day not only on April 17 but also every day thereafter through Saturday, April 22 when the Mustang Car Club of New England visits as part of its National Mustang Day outing.

Mustang owners: from April 17-22, show your Mustang key at the front desk and get $4 off an adult ticket.

You’ll want to check out the 19 cars in the Ford/Shelby collection, 11 of which are Mustangs, including an original (one of 34 built) 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R and its equally rare “grandson,” the 2015 GT350R (with the same build number). Take in the hard-to-find (under 100 produced) ’67 Shelby GT350 Paxton Supercharged, 1970 Mustang Boss 429, 2020 GT500 and other beauties to get a sense of pure Mustang magic!

The Newport Car Museum’s private collection of over 90 cars is one of the largest open to the public and represents eight decades of modern industrial automotive design, starting with the 1950s and finishing with new models from the 21st Century. The classic, rare, and exotic cars include favorites for all ages and are stunningly displayed in a restored building that was once a missile manufacturing facility. The Museum also features a remarkable collection of Mid-Century Modern furniture, award-winning videos, large format artwork and a gift shop that’s one of the most intriguing on Aquidneck Island.

Regular admission: $20/adults; $16/Seniors, Military, Students; $10/Ages 5-12 (with an adult); Free/Ages 4 and under (with an adult)

Free parking. 1947 West Main Rd., Portsmouth, R.I. 02871, 401-848-2277, www.newportcarmuseum.org

