Newport Car Museum’s “Hoods Up Weekend” Pleases Visitors Once a Month

On the second weekend of each month, the Newport Car Museum lifts the hoods on every one of its 90+ cars, so that visitors can get a special look at what makes the Museum’s private collection rock, rumble, and roll. The cars, representing eight decades of modern industrial design (starting with the 1950s and finishing with new models from the 21st Century), are stunningly displayed in six galleries and a pop-up Porsche exhibit.

The Museum is planning the introduction of several new acquisitions during the first half of 2023; frequent additions and rotation of models gives visitors reason to return, along with the remarkable collection of Mid-Century Modern furniture, award-winning videos, large-format artwork and giant gift shop that round out the experience.

The schedule for Hoods Up Weekends in 2023* is as follows: January 14-15, February 11-12, March 11-12, April 8-9, May 13-14, June 10-11, July 8-9, August 12-13, September 9-10, October 14-15, November 11-12, December 9-10

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door: $19/adults; $15/Seniors, Military, Students; $9/Ages 5-12 (with an adult); Free/Ages 4 and under (with an adult). The Museum is handicap accessible and open daily 10-5 with free parking: 1947 West Main Rd., Portsmouth, R.I. 02871, 401-848-2277, www.newportcarmuseum.org

