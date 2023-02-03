Newport Car Museum Announces February Calendar Of Events

The Newport Car Museum has announced its February Calendar of Events.

Bring a Loved One for Free

Tuesday, Feb. 14

10 am – 5 pm

On this special day, when you buy an adult ticket, your loved one is admitted free of charge! The Museum also will debut a rare 1958 MGA Twin Cam Roadster as part of its “new” additions planned for this year.

35th Annual Newport Winter Festival

February 17-26

10 am – 5 pm

This time-tested tradition gets families out and about during school vacation with dozens of special events and offers. We’re serving free hot chocolate in our wheel room for participants.

Hoods Up Weekend

February 11-12

10 am – 5 pm

Once a month, we lift the hoods on 90+ cars so you can inspect their engines. Click here for 2023 schedule.

More About the Newport Car Museum

The Newport Car Museum, with a private collection of over 90 cars displayed in Six Galleries and a Pop-Up Porsche Exhibit, tells the story of Ford/Shelby, Corvettes, World Cars, Fin Cars, Mopars and American Muscle Cars. Within 18 months of its 2017 opening, it was included in USA Today’s “Top 10 Best New Attractions” and named Yankee Magazine’s “Best Specialty Museum.” It also has won an award from the National Association of Automobile Museums for its originally produced historic videos and in 2021 won Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice award for a second consecutive year and further designation as among the top 10% of attractions worldwide.

The Newport Car Museum is handicap accessible and hours are daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be bought at the door or online at www.newportcarmuseum.org (401-848-2277). Regular admission: $20/adults; $16/Seniors, Military, Students; $10/Ages 5-12 (with an adult); Free/Ages 4 and under (with an adult)

