Newport Car Museum Debuts 1958 MGA Twin Cam Roadster on Valentine’s Day

The Newport Car Museum will debut a rare 1958 MGA Twin Cam Roadster on Valentine’s Day when a loved one gets free admission with the purchase of an adult ticket. The MGA is one of several “new” additions planned for the lead-up to the Museum’s sixth Anniversary in June and joins over 90 cars on permanent display in six galleries and a pop-up Porsche exhibit.

The private collection, one of the largest open to the public and representing eight decades of modern industrial design (starting with the 1950s and finishing with new models from the 21st Century), is stunningly displayed in a beautifully restored building that was once Raytheon Technologies’ missile manufacturing facility. It includes favorites for all ages and takes about 90 minutes to enjoy the full experience, which includes a remarkable collection of Mid-Century Modern furniture, award-winning videos, large-format artwork and a gift shop that’s one of the most intriguing on Aquidneck Island.

Read more about the MGA Twin Cam HERE.

Regular admission: $20/adults; $16/Seniors, Military, Students; $10/Ages 5-12 (with an adult); Free/Ages 4 and under (with an adult)

Free parking. 1947 West Main Rd., Portsmouth, R.I. 02871, 401-848-2277, www.newportcarmuseum.org

