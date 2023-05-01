Newport Car Museum to offer free admission to moms on Mother’s Day

In honor of Mother’s Day, Mom is free at the Newport Car Museum when a family member purchases an adult ticket. (Tickets at the door only.)

Regular admission: $20/adults; $16/Seniors, Military, Students; $10/Ages 5-12 (with an adult); Free/Ages 4 and under (with an adult)

Free parking. 1947 West Main Rd., Portsmouth, R.I. 02871, 401-848-2277.

