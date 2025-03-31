Mark Allan Appointed Interim Executive Director of WaterFire Providence

WaterFire Providence has named Mark Allan as its Interim Executive Director, effective December 2024. Allan will oversee the nonprofit’s daily operations, working closely with the Board and Barnaby Evans, the creator of WaterFire, as well as the Executive Artistic Director.

In his role, Allan will focus on strategic planning, enhancing organizational efficiency, strengthening external relations, and improving financial management. He will also aid in the ongoing development of the Board and lay the groundwork for the recruitment of a permanent Managing Director. The move comes as WaterFire prepares for its 2025 season and celebrates 30 years of artistic contributions to Providence.

“Mark brings valuable skills and insight to WaterFire, aligning perfectly with our mission to create inspiring art that has a significant economic impact on Providence and Rhode Island,” said Evans.

Allan’s position is supported in part by a discretionary grant from the Rhode Island Foundation, which will also help address the nonprofit’s leadership and organizational needs. The WaterFire Board partnered with Interim Executive Solutions to find a temporary leader during this transition.

“We’re grateful for the Rhode Island Foundation’s long-term support and for recognizing our need for leadership capacity,” said WaterFire Providence Board Chair Kate Bramson. “Our focus is on overcoming financial challenges and sustaining WaterFire for the future.”

WaterFire has faced financial difficulties in recent years, exacerbated by the pandemic and a decline in corporate sponsorships. While the organization experienced a large operating deficit in 2023, substantial actions have led to a much smaller deficit for 2024.

Allan brings extensive experience in nonprofit management, including leadership roles in community-based organizations and healthcare systems. He holds an MBA in Nonprofit Management from Boston University and an MSW from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Allan resides in Warwick, RI.

