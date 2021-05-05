RIP Manuel Neves Garcia

Manuel Garcia, 79, passed away suddenly on Monday, May 3rd. Devoted husband to the late Joanne Garcia. Manuel and his family immigrated to America from the island of Pico, Açores in November, 1960. He worked as a groundskeeper for St. George’s School in Newport, and as a barber for George’s Barbershop. He worked briefly on the Naval Base, and as a construction worker for Hugo Key, IVG, Capaldi Brother’s, and for Zappo Construction companies. Manuel was a member of the Construction and General Laborers’ Union Local 271, and held membership in the Vasco de Gama Association for Jesus Savior’s Church in Newport.

He met the love of his life, Joanne, at a St. Anthony’s Feast in Portsmouth, and after a few years they married at St. Anthony’s Church. Manuel and Joanne shared 54 years of marriage, raising two daughters, and working together to create a warm and loving home. Music was Manuel’s second love. He worked very hard to support his family, but enjoyed watching his daughters play in the Portsmouth Middle and High School bands, and for the St. Anthony’s Band of Fall River, MA. He was proud to see the music tradition continue on with his grandchildren. At the age of 50, Manuel learned how to play the trombone and became a member of the St. Anthony’s Band. He was an active member with the band for over 29 years. Music gave him the opportunity to travel and perform in several locations including São Miguel, Faial, Bermuda, and his homeland of Pico.

There were never enough hours in the day for Manuel. He took much pride in his garden and showed beauty and art with his skills in trimming trees and pruning his grapevines. For several years, Manuel operated his own part time landscaping business. He cherished his family and friends, and will always be remembered for his hard work ethic, kindness, and sharing stories of family memories, and about the beautiful island of Pico.

Manuel was father to Dawn Duarte and her husband Durval from Portsmouth and Donna Valente and her husband Luis from Dartmouth, MA. Grandfather to Adrianna Duarte and Benjamin Valente. Brother to Joe Garcia and spouse, Sherry Garcia, Mary Connor and the late spouse David Connor, and the late John Garcia and spouse Alice Garcia. Step Brother to Julian Neves and spouse Rose Neves. Brother-in-law to Lorraine Carvalho and spouse John Carvalho, and the late Robert Benevides and spouse Fran Benevides, and his late parents Serafim and Ana de Jesus Neves Garcia, and step-mother the late Isabel Garcia. Several nieces, and nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 10th from 5-8PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 11th in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 E Main Road, Portsmouth, RI, at 10AM.

Burial to follow in St. Columba Cemetery in Middletown, RI.

