Never-Before-Seen: The Breakers Opens Private Third-Floor Family Quarters to Public Tours for the First Time Ever

For the first time in its 129-year history, The Breakers is opening the private third-floor family space, previously occupied by generations of Vanderbilts, for public tours. Starting Monday, June 24, the Breakers Third Floor Preservation in Progress Tour will be available daily at 3:30 p.m. This exclusive, guide-led experience offers a rare glimpse into the private bedrooms, bathrooms, and recreational spaces used by the Vanderbilt family and their household staff for over a century.

“The third floor of The Breakers is a historically significant space,” said Trudy Coxe, CEO and Executive Director of The Preservation Society of Newport County, which has owned The Breakers since 1972. “This new tour of private living quarters never seen by the public allows us to provide a more complete story – not only of this iconic property, but also of the family who built it and lived there for generations.”

Visitors on this unique tour will also have the opportunity to witness preservation work in action, as research, planning, and physical restoration efforts are still ongoing. Guests will see a mix of restored and untouched floors and walls, offering a visual narrative of the effects of time and the elements. The décor spans from the 1890s to the 1940s and beyond, reflecting the family’s evolving use of the third floor.

“Work on this space is ongoing, so this will be an evolving experience for visitors,” said Leslie B. Jones, Director of Museum Affairs and Chief Curator for the Preservation Society. “This early incarnation of the tour offers an opportunity to witness the process of preservation. How are decisions made, what applications are best in this case, and why? We are excited to share our approach to this unique project while introducing this area of The Breakers to the public for the first time.”

Tickets for The Breakers Third Floor Preservation in Progress Tour are available through Newport Mansions. Don’t miss this unprecedented opportunity to explore the private quarters of one of America’s most iconic families and witness history in the making.

