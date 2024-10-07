Newport Elks to Honor Charles A. Masterson II as 2024 Citizen of the Year

The Newport Elks Lodge #104 is set to honor Charles A. Masterson II as its 2024 Citizen of the Year, recognizing his remarkable dedication to both community and country. A Marine Corps veteran and a member of nine local organizations—several of which he has served in leadership roles—Masterson’s contributions have left an indelible mark on the Newport community.

In celebration of his outstanding service, the Elks Lodge is inviting the community to join them for a special dinner on Oct. 26. The event promises to be a night of celebration, recognition, and community spirit, as friends, family, and fellow community members come together to honor Masterson for his tireless work in both local charities and veteran outreach.

Tickets for the event are $30, with reservations required by Oct. 21. The evening is sure to be a memorable one, filled with heartfelt appreciation for Masterson’s many contributions. For more details or to reserve your spot, click here or contact the Newport Elks Lodge at 401-846-0815.

Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate Charles A. Masterson II, a true leader and an exemplary figure in the Newport community.

