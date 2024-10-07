Salve Regina Professor Awarded NIH Grant to Study New UTI Treatments with Undergrads

Salve Regina University chemistry professor Dr. Susan Meschwitz has been awarded a $387,466 grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to advance research into new treatments for urinary tract infections (UTIs), one of the most common infections affecting women worldwide. Working with a team of undergraduate students, Dr. Meschwitz will explore alternative therapies for UTIs, which have become increasingly resistant to antibiotics.

The project, titled “Peptide cues in the environment regulate bacterial dormancy,” is part of a three-year initiative funded by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS), a division of the NIH. In collaboration with researchers from the University of Rhode Island (URI), Dr. Meschwitz will focus on identifying molecules that could lead to innovative treatments for recurring UTIs. According to NIH data, 50-60% of women experience a UTI in their lifetime, with nearly 27% facing a recurrence within 12 months, even after antibiotic treatment.

“This prestigious national award highlights the innovative research happening at Salve,” said Salve Regina President Dr. Kelli J. Armstrong. “Dr. Meschwitz’s work not only contributes to advancing women’s health globally but also offers our students hands-on learning experiences in biomedical research.”

Hands-On Research Experience for Students

The NIH grant also provides unique opportunities for undergraduate students to participate in cutting-edge biomedical research. Under Dr. Meschwitz’s guidance, students will be trained in critical laboratory techniques, including peptide synthesis, screening mutants, and analyzing bacterial behavior. The program is designed to offer undergraduates real-world experience, helping them develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

The students will also have opportunities to collaborate with URI researchers, gaining exposure to graduate-level research environments. Dr. Meschwitz emphasized that students will be directly involved in experiments that explore new ideas, preparing them for future careers in the biomedical field or advanced academic studies.

“Students are going to help find the answers—or sometimes, the non-answers—through their work in the lab,” she said. “This experience is invaluable for their future careers in science.”

