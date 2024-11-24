Museum of Newport Irish History to Host 8th Annual Christmas Open House

The Museum of Newport Irish History invites the community to its 8th Annual Christmas Open House at the Interpretive Center, located at 648 Lower Thames Street, Newport, on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. This festive event promises a mix of holiday cheer and rich cultural history.

Visitors can enjoy eggnog, cookies, and the sounds of Celtic holiday music while exploring exhibits that chronicle Irish immigration to Newport County from the colonial era to today. Highlights include maps, photographs, videos, and a vintage lighted model of historic St. Mary’s Church, depicted during the Christmas season.

From 4:00 to 4:30 p.m., the Ancient Order of Hibernian Men Singers will perform, adding their spirited voices to the festivities.

The event also features locally crafted, Celtic-inspired Christmas ornaments and lapel pins for sale, perfect for holiday gifting. Proceeds from the sales will support the museum’s efforts.

Admission is free, though donations are welcome, and free street parking is available. The Museum’s Interpretive Center offers a glimpse into the contributions of Irish immigrants to the Newport community. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to celebrate the season while learning about Newport’s Irish heritage.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

