Newport Looking for Applicants for Boards and Commissions

The City of Newport is currently accepting applications for various Boards and Commissions.

Newport may be a world-renowned destination, but we’re also a diverse community that depends on an actively engage citizenry. Our City’s Boards and Commissions play a vital role in our civic life and are a crucial element in our municipal government.

These volunteer bodies assist in a variety of functions, from overseeing our zoning and historic preservation efforts, to ensuring that our parks and beaches remain cared for and that our elections run smoothly. The City is always looking for residents – no matter their experience level – who are interested in contributing positively to the community.

We’re currently looking to fill several vacancies on a number of volunteer groups, including:

The Newport Planning Board

Historic District Commission

Zoning Board of Review

And Waterfront Commission

Volunteering for a municipal Board or Commission is a valuable way to gain local government experience and contribute positively to the community.

For more information, please visit https://www.cityofNewport.com/talentbank to learn more about our Boards and Commissions (including links to downloadable guides to the City’s various Boards and Commission) and to fill out an application to join our Community Talent Bank.

To read up on what some of these volunteer groups were up to in 2022, be sure to check out their Annual Reports by clicking on the links to each Board or Commission’s dedicated webpage at www.CityofNewport.com/TalentBank.

