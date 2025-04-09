Hit a Deer? New RI Rule Lets You Legally Take It Home — With a Permit

The Rhode Island DEM has announced a new regulation allowing the public to salvage certain wildlife species killed in vehicle collisions—with a permit.

Backed by recently passed legislation from House Environment Committee Chair David Bennett and Senate Majority Whip David Tikoian, the rule gives DEM more flexibility to address the rising number of wildlife-vehicle collisions across the state.

Eligible species include white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, beavers, coyotes, fishers, foxes, muskrats, pheasants, squirrels, rabbits, and raccoons. However, collecting a road-killed animal requires a permit within 24 hours of pickup. Residents must report the species, estimated age and sex, a photo, and the exact location of the incident. Additional reporting rules apply for certain animals like foxes and fishers.

Permits can be obtained at www.dem.ri.gov/wildlife-salvage-permit or by leaving the required details in a voicemail at (401) 789-0281.

Officials stress that public safety is the top priority. Anyone collecting roadkill must follow all traffic laws, and no animal parts can be left behind. Each animal requires a unique permit and must have been killed by a vehicle—injured wildlife cannot be euthanized by the public for salvage purposes.

Beyond salvage, the legislation expands reporting requirements to include most wildlife collisions that result in significant vehicle damage. DEM says the data helps track wildlife populations and supports highway safety planning.

In 2024, DEM logged 1,347 deer-vehicle collisions (DVCs) in Rhode Island. According to the Federal Highway Administration, each DVC averages $6,717 in property damage. White-tailed deer are regulated through hunting, which remains the state’s most effective population control method.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

