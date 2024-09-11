Newport Primary Showdown: Pinnock and DeAscentis Triumph in First Ward Race as Pattavina Falls Short

In Newport’s lone contested primary on Tuesday night, it was Ellen Pinnock and Hugo DeAscentis who snagged the top spots for the 1st Ward City Council seat. Pinnock cruised to victory with a commanding 53.3% of the vote, while DeAscentis snagged 26.9%, leaving Charles Pattavina trailing with 17.8%.

The real battle heats up as Pinnock and Pattavina gear up for a showdown in the General Election on November 5th. Stay tuned—Newport’s political scene is just getting started!

