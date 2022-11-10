Newport’s 25th Annual Illuminated Boat Parade Scheduled For November 25th

It’s Back!

Bundle up and head down to Newport Harbor for the 25th Annual Illuminated Boat Parade as Newport kicks off the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 25th at 6 p.m. sharp!

All are invited to watch the parade of lighted boats compete for best decorated as we sail into the most wonderful time of the year.

Spectators can view this highly anticipated dazzling display of nautical holiday spirit along Newport Harbor’s waterfront from the Newport Yacht Club (open to the public for the event), Perrotti Park, Bowen’s Wharf, Bannister’s Wharf and points around Newport Harbor.

Viewing of the parade is free of charge, making this a great family event to embrace the spirit of the holiday season. Parade boats will rendezvous just south of the Goat Island Causeway then proceed east for the official start at Newport Yacht Club. Boats will then travel south along the downtown waterfront and then turn around to return to the Goat Island Causeway area.

This year’s parade will be dedicated to Newport’s longtime Harbormaster, Tim Mills, who passed away unexpectedly in December of 2020.

To contribute to the community this holiday season, participants and spectators are asked to bring a non- perishable food item to donate to the Martin Luther King Jr. Center (a donation box will be set up inside the Newport Yacht Club).

If you’d like to participate, feel free to register your boat here: https://form.jotform.com/212845861533156

