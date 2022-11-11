Pearson elected Senate Majority Leader

The Rhode Island Senate’s Democrats caucused at the Providence Marriott Thursday night and elected Senator Ryan W. Pearson as the next Senate Majority Leader. They also endorsed Senator Dominick J. Ruggerio as the Caucus nominee for a new term as President of the Senate. The vote for President of the Senate will be taken by all members of the Chamber on the first day of the 2023-2024 session.

“I am proud that today, more than ever before, this chamber truly reflects the communities we serve. It is younger and more diverse than at any point in our history, filled with new energy and fresh perspectives as we meet the many challenges of this moment,” Leader Pearson said. “Together, driven by that energy and diversity, we accomplished great things for Rhode Island during the 2021-2022 Senate session. As we prepare for 2023 and 2024, we can again take action to transform our state for the better.”

“We set bold and transformative goals during our last session, and working together, we accomplished so many of them,” President Ruggerio said. “I hope that in our next term, we can continue to build on that work and set a collaborative, service-oriented example of what government can and should be.”

President Ruggerio and Leader Pearson addressed the caucus to outline their priorities for the coming session, identifying education – including continued expansion of pre-K, reversing learning loss, providing mental health supports for students and educators, and more – as a top area of focus. They also cited action on health and human services, renewable energy, housing, and economic development as key priorities.

“Rhode Island is at a point in time where we have so much opportunity,” said Senator Pearson. “The entire global economy is reshaping itself post COVID and during a period of great uncertainty abroad. Businesses are looking for stable places to produce their goods, and the war for talent is hotter than ever. Rhode Island has a seat at the table and it will be our job to improve our fundamentals while finding areas to differentiate our state. Through this work we will attract people, businesses and their investment ensuring opportunity for all here in Rhode Island.”

Both leaders called for unity and collaboration as the Senate works together to make progress on behalf of Rhode Islanders.

President Ruggerio has led the Senate since March 2017, previously serving as Majority Leader and Majority Whip. Leader Pearson chaired the Senate Committee on Finance during the 2021-22 legislative session.

President Ruggerio will announce additional leadership appointments in January.

