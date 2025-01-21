Rogers High Grad Lt. Col. Ronald Eckert and Wife Pledge $100K to Scholarship Fund for Rogers High Graduating Seniors

Lt. Col. Ronald Eckert, USMC (Ret.), and his wife, Kathie, have pledged a remarkable $100,000 to the Thompson Scholarship Fund to support graduating seniors from Rogers High School in Newport, Rhode Island. Their donation is set to help ensure that future graduates have the financial support they need to pursue higher education.

The Eckerts, who have strong ties to the Newport area with a second home in Middletown, first met in the summer of 1961 when Kathie, visiting family in Newport, encountered Ron, a lifeguard at Easton’s Beach. After parting ways, they reconnected in 1966 at a “hail and farewell” event before Ron left for Jacksonville, NC. They married the following year and, 57 years later, continue to share a life together with three daughters.

“We searched for the best resource for Rogers High School students for two months, speaking with several individuals. Eventually we spoke with Colleen Murray, President of the Rogers High School Alumni Association, who recommended the Thompson Fund as a way to support my alma mater,” Ron said. “Meetings with the fund’s board of trustees further reassured us that we could positively impact Rogers students for years to come.”

Kathie echoed the sentiment, saying, “We are excited to support a fund that empowers students to achieve their dreams, and we look forward to seeing the impact of this gift starting in 2025.”

Established in 1913, the Thompson Scholarship Fund provides tuition to Rogers High School graduates attending recognized colleges and universities. Board chair Dave Galvin expressed gratitude for the donation. “The Trustees are honored to steward the generous gift from Ron and Kathie. Their support helps sustain our mission to provide financial aid to Rogers graduates,” he said.

Ron’s legacy is deeply tied to Rogers High School, where he was a standout athlete. As a co-captain of the 1957 football team, he earned spots on the Providence Journal-Bulletin All-State and Sporting News National High School All-American teams. He capped his high school career by representing Rhode Island in the 1958 National All-American game in Hershey, Pennsylvania, becoming the first player from the state at the time. “To say this was a highlight is an understatement,” Ron said. “My teammates, as well as the Big 33 team members, were the finest high school athletes I could imagine. I wondered why I was so blessed to be in their company.”

Ron continued his football career at Upsala College on an athletic scholarship, where he was named Most Valuable Player and selected as a Little All-American. After being commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the USMC in 1963, Ron played for the Quantico Football Team before becoming Head Coach and Athletic Director for USMC Athletics. In 1971, he was ordered to retire the football program, which ended in 1972 with Ron as head coach. Later, he worked as a consultant for the Washington Redskins and officiated NCAA Division 1 football for 14 years.

In 2021, Ron was inducted into the Rogers High School Athletic Hall of Fame for his outstanding contributions to the school and the sport.

“My time at Rogers High School was a pivotal part of my journey,” Ron said. “Kathie and I are excited to see how our contribution helps future graduates reach their potential through the Thompson Scholarship Fund.”

The Eckerts, now residing in Daniel Island, SC, are committed to making a lasting difference for future Rogers High School graduates. Their generous donation ensures the continued success of the Thompson Scholarship Fund for years to come.

