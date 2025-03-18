Coach Randy Butler Honored for Making Middletown Marvelous

Local coach and youth advocate Randy Butler was recognized this week with Middletown’s latest “Marvelous” award for his dedication to area students.

At a Town Hall ceremony, Butler received a citation and several gifts, including a town tile. He was nominated by Councilor Chris Logan, who praised his tireless efforts to uplift local youth.

“I’m happy doing what I do and will continue to give back,” Butler said. “It’s definitely needed.”

Logan described Butler as “a pillar in the Middletown community with the work he does to promote the health and wellness for our kids.” He highlighted Butler’s contributions through the Butler Basketball Club, the school backpack drive with the Middletown Police Department, and his latest initiative, Island Life Skills.

“Randy works tirelessly devoting his time, energy, efforts and most importantly, his knowledge and passion to the kids in our community,” Logan said. “He is unwavering and dedicated to ensuring our kids have opportunities and an outlet to grow here in Middletown.”

A former standout basketball player at Rogers High School, Butler has received recognition from organizations including the Women’s Resource Center of Newport & Bristol Counties and the NAACP. In 2019, he was named Junior Boston Celtics Coach of the Year. A social media post from the Celtics featured Butler waving to the crowd and posing with then-head coach Brad Stevens.

Butler and his wife, Janetta Donovan, founded the Butler Basketball Club in 2016 to bring youth, law enforcement, and the community together through basketball. The club’s first major event, a police-and-kids tournament at Gaudet Middle School, drew large crowds.

The club has since expanded, offering basketball skills training and hosting guest appearances by top athletes, including WNBA All-Star Chiney Ogwumike. The Island Life Skills program now provides students with education on financial literacy, job readiness, African heritage, and more.

Butler also coaches the boys’ basketball team at Gaudet Middle School. To learn more about the Butler Basketball Club, visit https://butlerbasketballclub.leagueapps.com/

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

