Adequoyah Mathews Named Boys & Girls Club of Newport County’s 2025 Youth of the Year

Adequoyah Mathews, a 17-year-old student at The MET High School East Bay Campus, has been named the 2025 Youth of the Year by the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County — the organization’s top honor recognizing leadership, academics, and service.

The award ceremony took place at the Community College of Rhode Island’s Newport campus, where Mathews rose above finalists David, Sasha, and Jayla.

Though new to the club, Mathews has quickly made her mark. She leads the club’s ABAR (Anti-Bias, Anti-Racist) initiative and captains the Ethics Team, balancing activism with academic ambition. She hopes to enroll in the Brown University/RISD dual degree program to study political science and pursue a career in social justice.

“I believe leadership isn’t just about being first — it’s about lifting others as I rise,” Mathews said. “The Boys & Girls Club has been part of my life since I was five, helping shape who I am today.”

Judges T.R. McGrath, Angela Lima, and Margaret Sullivan-Carr selected the winner based on leadership, service, academic performance, and public speaking.

Mathews’ recognition as Youth of the Year places her in the running for state and national honors through the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

