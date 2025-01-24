T. F. Green International Becomes the Fastest-Growing Hub Airport in New England

Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD) has cemented its position as the fastest-growing hub in New England and a top-performing airport nationwide. With record-breaking passenger growth, December 2024 marked the airport’s best month since 1997, capping off a year in which it surpassed 4 million passengers. This milestone represents a 27.3% increase from the previous year and even exceeds pre-pandemic levels achieved in 2019.

Based on Federal Aviation Administration data, PVD not only leads New England in growth but also provides the most per capita destinations to Rhode Islanders, with an impressive 34.7 routes per million population.

Iftikhar Ahmad, President and CEO of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC), attributed this success to collaborative efforts, highlighting the importance of partnerships in transforming the airport into a major asset for the state.

Recent investments in infrastructure, marketing, and passenger amenities have bolstered PVD’s appeal. Airlines have responded to rising demand with expanded routes and increased seat availability. Notable developments include Breeze Airways’ rapid growth at PVD, with plans to operate 35 nonstop destinations, including international routes in the future. Southwest Airlines and JetBlue have also contributed, introducing new nonstop flights to key destinations like San Juan and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

“This record-setting growth only enhances Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport’s status as one of the best airports in the country,” said Governor Dan McKee. “As Rhode Island looks to bolster our economy, boost tourism, and entice new businesses and industries to move to the Ocean State, having an airport like this and a partner like the Rhode Island Airport Corporation truly makes Rhode Island all that.”

The airport’s growing reputation as a convenient and affordable alternative to Boston’s Logan International Airport (BOS) is attracting both regional travelers and airlines. Enhanced amenities, affordable parking, and a selection of local dining options have further solidified its status as a top choice for passengers.

Rhode Island benefits significantly from civil aviation, with $2.7 billion in economic activity and over 19,000 jobs tied to the sector, according to the FAA. Federal and state investments have been instrumental in PVD’s success, supporting runway and terminal upgrades and driving marketing efforts.

As Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport continues its upward trajectory, it is positioned to play a central role in the state’s economic development, tourism growth, and connectivity for years to come.

