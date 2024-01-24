Obituary: Andrea K. Halladay (1936-2024)

Andrea K. Halladay, 87, of Portsmouth, RI, formerly of Newport, RI, died on January 20, 2024, in the Grand Islander Center. She was the wife of the late Richard E. Krupke for 50 years, and the wife of Maurice Halladay for 12 years.

Born in Newport, RI, she was the daughter of the late John and Doris (Fitzpatrick) Keefe.

Andrea is survived by her husband Maurice Halladay, her children and their families, Jeffrey and Kelly Krupke and their girls, Jennifer, Laura and Ezra of Buckley, WA; John Krupke and his children Kaila (Christopher) Granata and Gregory of Colchester, CT; James and Kimberly Krupke and his son Patrick of Middletown, CT; Jill Krupke and her companion Paul Turner of Colchester, CT. She additionally leaves her great-grandchildren, Kingsley, Jazmin, William, and Kolby, and her sister-in-law, Marcella Keefe.

Andrea was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard E. Krupke, her brother, John J. Keefe, and daughter-in-law, Aurora Krupke.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 29, 2024, with visitation from 9:30-10:30 AM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown. Burial will be private.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

